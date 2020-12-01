GivingTuesday: Operation Noel spreads holiday warmth to children

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday. It’s a day where people are encouraged to create a massive wave of generosity that will last beyond that one day.

Non-profit organizations such as Operation Noel are hoping you’ll support their cause on this Giving Tuesday so they can continue to put a smile on children's faces this holiday season.

"It’s been a little difficult but we’re thankful that we have what we have,” said Richard Quintanar.

Quintanar's young children will be receiving brand-new winter jackets from Operation Noel this winter.

"Operation Noel, I’m grateful because it reminds me that even though I have my things that I do as far as volunteering for the community, I try my best to stay humble and receive. As important as it is to give it’s also important to receive,” Quintanar said.

Operation Noel has evolved over the past 70 years but its primary mission today is to provide new winter coats to more than 20,000 children whose families cannot afford to buy one.

One hundred percent of the donations go towards jackets for kids in the community. There is no overhead: no salaries, no brick-and-mortar building to pay rent or utilities on. Operation Noel partners, such as HUB International, Mattress Firm, El Paso Times and KVIA, volunteer resources and time to raise funds to get jackets to those who need them.

“In these hard times it does help bring the community closer together,” Quintanar said.

For single mom Brenda Gonzalez, finding a job during the pandemic is a battle she struggles with because she also cares for her young daughter who is battling leukemia.

“I’m just scared when I have to go out and buy groceries or go buy stuff I need for the house and I don’t know if i'll come back with the virus,” Gonzalez said.

But for all these families, organizations like Operation Noel are assuring them that soon that light at the end of the dark tunnel will shine bright.

“It deepens the sense of appreciation so you can value those moments in life -- whatever little moments we have with one another in the community,” Quintanar said.

Operation Noel, HUB International, Mattress Firm, El Paso Times and KVIA will team up again this year for their annual Operation Noel Telethon which will raise funds to help buy new jackets for children in need in the community. The live telethon will happen Thursday, Dec. 3rd.

Children who receive the coats provided by Operation Noel are identified by social workers, school counselors and educators.

While the main fundraising campaign is done during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, donations are accepted year-round. Click here to donate today.