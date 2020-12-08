El Paso reports 38 virus deaths — most announced in 1 day

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health reported 38 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning, marking the highest single-day increase for El Paso County.

The death toll now stands at 1,057.

The health department has often said that these virus deaths do not occur on the same day. It can take weeks, or even months, before an official cause of death is determined.

The previous record for most deaths announced in a single-day was 29, set on Nov. 12.

Health officials also reported 500 new cases. There are currently 37,921 known active cases, which is just shy of the record.

Hospitalizations decreased from 705 to 665. The number of patients in the ICU also decreased from 277 to 259.

