Khalid’s foundation celebrates $15K grant from Walmart, says it helps to ‘keep our doors open’

EL PASO – The Great Khalid Foundation took a pause Tuesday to celebrate a $15,000 grant given to it by Walmart late last year.

The foundation, the charitable arm for rising R & B singer Khalid, dispersed the grant funds during the first quarter of the year, but a celebration was postponed because of citywide Covid-19 closures that began in March.

“We are so grateful to Walmart for their continued support of our programming,” said Linda Wolfe, executive director for the Great Khalid Foundation. “Donations and grants allow us to keep our doors open and our programs going.”

Working through strict Covid-19 safety guidelines, the foundation presented three $10,000 performing arts scholarships in May, 350 supply-filled backpacks to schoolchildren in August and most recently 1,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes last month.

