El Paso
Firefighters quickly knock down east El Paso building blaze

El Paso firefighters on scene of an east El Paso building fire.

EL PASO, Texas -- No one was injured Wednesday night as El Paso firefighters put out a blaze on the city's east side.

It happened at a building in the 8200 block of Montana Avenue. It appeared that building houses the El Paso Driving School.

Fire crews tweeted that they were able to quickly contain the fire, preventing any major damage from happening. Damage was limited to the building’s eaves, officials said.

The cause of that fire was under investigation. 

