Watch LIVE: El Paso officials consider another curfew after deadliest day of pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- During a briefing Thursday on El Paso's Covid-19 situation, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said he was "assessing the possibility of a partial curfew" for the Christmas and New Year's holiday period aimed at once again targeting social gatherings.

His remarks came on what was the deadliest day of the pandemic for El Paso, with a record added 44 virus-related deaths being confirmed on Thursday and Mayor Dee Margo saying "there will be more."

Both leaders were encouraged by declining case and hospitalization numbers, and Smaaniego believed the curfew enacted during the Thanksgiving holiday may have played a role in the current reductions.