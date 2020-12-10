El Paso sets record with 44 new coronavirus deaths

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 44 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning, a single-day record for the county.

The death toll now stands at 1,121 in El Paso.

The health department said the deaths did not occur on the same day, rather they happened over the past four months.

The victims were identified as:

1 male in his 30s

1 female in her 30s

6 males in their 40s

4 males in their 50s

3 females in their 50s

7 males in their 60s

3 females in their 60s

2 males in their 70s

5 females in their 70s

6 males in their 80s

5 females in their 80s

1 male in his 90s

Health officials also reported 275 new cases, along with 43 "delayed" positive results. These are results the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department.

There are currently 37,527 known active cases, a decrease of nearly 400 from Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 91,468 confirmed cases, with 52,188 reported recoveries.

