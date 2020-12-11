38 new virus deaths announced in El Paso; active cases decline

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 38 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

The health department said the deaths did not occur on the same day, rather they happened over the past four months and the cause of death due to Covid-19 was just confirmed.

It brings the death toll in El Paso County to 1,159.

The victims were identified as:

1 male in his 40s

2 females in their 50s

6 males in their 60s

4 females in their 60s

6 males in their 70s

2 females in their 70s

4 males in their 80s

8 females in their 80s

2 males in their 90s

3 females in their 90s

Health officials also announced 348 new cases. The number of active cases now stands at 37,353. That's a 174 fewer than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 91,868 confirmed cases with 52,753 reported recoveries.

