West El Paso homes being evacuated due to bomb scare

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A west El Paso neighborhood was being evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb scare.

Police confirmed evacuations of homes near the 200 block of Crown Point, which is near Mesa and Sunland Park, as of 2:15 p.m.

The specific nature of the threat was not indicated, but police said the bomb squad had been called out to that location.

A police statement said "streets will be closed for an extended time," and urged people to "stay clear of the area."