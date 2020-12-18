El Paso Catholic Diocese moving toward allowing in-person Mass for Christmas mas Eve

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – After seeing a recent decline in Covid-19 cases in El Paso County, the El Paso Catholic Diocese is moving ahead to possibly allow some people to attend Mass starting on Christmas Eve.

Starting Friday, the Diocese moved into Phase 1 of its reopening plan. Church gatherings remain limited to less than 10 people. But churches where disinfection and social distancing procedures are strictly followed may also be open for personal prayer time by individuals. Scheduled times for confession may also be offered.

If the number of Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the Diocese said it will move into Phase 3 starting on Dec. 24. An announcement will be made on Dec. 22 finalizing this move.

Under Phase 3, churches will be allowed to hold Mass at 25 percent capacity. Funeral masses, services in funeral homes and weddings will remain suspended.

The Diocese is partnering with ABC-7 to televise Christmas Eve mass.

A children’s Mass will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. on the El Paso Las Cruces CW. A Christmas Eve Mass in English will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. on ABC-7.

If there should be a Mass scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve, the Diocese has consulted with the County Judge’s Office to exempt those people attending Mass from the county curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will kick in Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30 through Jan. 4.