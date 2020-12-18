‘How can we lend a hand to one another,’: El Paso psychologist offers tips for having meaningful holidays during pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The national unemployment rate has dropped from its peak during the early months of the pandemic, but still remains more than double what it was before the pandemic began, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, a retail trade group is predicting holiday shopping will increase over 2019. The National Retail Federation estimates the average consumer in the U.S. has spent about $997 on the holidays this year.

With so many hurting financially during the pandemic, gifts are luxury not everyone will be able to afford this year. A local psychologist recommends having open and honest conversations with family members if you feel unable to spend money on holiday gifts.

Dr. Melanie Longhurst, a psychologist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, said there are affordable ways to show friends and family you care, such as making homemade gifts using supplies you already have at home.

"There are some gifts that I think sometimes people can make that are more meaningful to the person who is receiving the gift than I think something that was store-bought," she said.

Since the pandemic has kept many physically apart, she recommends framing photos and putting together photo collages. She also recommends choreographing a dance or writing a song and recording the message to send to other relatives or friends.

Another idea: having a gift exchange. Instead of buying a gift for each member of a family, draw names out of a hat and focus on securing a nice gift for just one other person.

Dr. Longhurst also recommends families take stock of what the holidays truly mean for them. During the pandemic, she advises finding creative ways to come together virtually, such as for a meal or a game night.

For those who might have more to spare, Dr. Longhurst said donating can be a great way to spread holiday cheer. For those who are struggling financially, finding a way to donate time can help too.

"Finding ways to give to others, whether other family members who may have lost their jobs or are struggling, or a neighbor, or the food pantry," said Dr. Longhurst, "finding ways to donate time or money or supplies, I think that can really bring about a lot of good feelings and joy."

Dr. Longhurst said adding a daily gratitude exercise or practice can also help the family focus on appreciation.

"I think its a matter of coming together and keeping in mind that we are all in different places and maybe struggling in different ways," she said. "How can we lend a hand to one another in a season that I think its technically about giving."