El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Due to church attendance limitations, El Paso's Catholic Diocese is partnering with ABC-7 to televise Christmas Eve mass. A children’s mass will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. on the El Paso Las Cruces CW (7.2). A Christmas Eve mass in English will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. on ABC-7. You can also watch both masses here online in the video player above.