YISD could return to in-person classes for some students as early as Jan. 11

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Some students in the Ysleta Independent School District could return to campus for in-person instruction as early as Jan. 11, a district spokesman confirmed to ABC-7 on Tuesday night.

“The 11th is a possibility,” said district spokesman Dan Martinez said. “That gives everyone time to prepare.”

Whenever a startup date is finalized, students whose parents have requested a return to campus will be able to do so then.

But students whose parents want their children to continue to learn remotely will be able to continue to do so through the end of the school year, Martinez said.

“We are not forcing students to return to school; parents will make that decision,” Martinez said.

On Tuesday, district employees were notified that they will be returning to campus on Jan. 6.

Martinez added that some district employees have been working on campus since July.

The district has entered into the "Orange Phase" of Region 19’s Covid-19 prevention and mitigation plan. That means the district must start offering in-person learning for students who want this option.

Parents will be notified about when in-person classes will begin when a final decision is made, Martinez said.