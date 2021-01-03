Here’s how El Paso renters can get up to 6 months of relief if hurt by the pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Tenants in El Paso can receive up to six months of future rent relief, thanks to the Texas Home Program and the nonprofit organization Under One Roof.

Tenants with household income at or below 80 percent of the adjusted median family income and who have lost income because of the pandemic are eligible to apply.

Tenants include anyone who resides in an apartment, duplex or any property for which they pay rent.

Tenants may apply for up to six months of rent. Payments will be made directly to the landlord.

The application and more information is available at EPAA.org.