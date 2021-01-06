El Paso’s newest millionaire says he ‘prayed to God to win lottery’ jackpot – and it worked

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso's newest millionaire says he was overcome with "great emotion” when he scratched off a Texas Lottery ticket and found he instantly won a $1 million Golden Riches jackpot.

“I prayed to God to win the lottery and my prayers were answered," said Sergio Gonzalez Salcido, who described himself as a frequent lottery player who "never thought I would win."

Moments after scratching the winning ticket at the Albertsons grocery store at 11320 Montwood Drive, he called his wife with the incredible news.

“I told my wife, ‘We can pay our house off now,’” said Gonzalez Salcido.

He said he also hopes to pay off business debt, as he lost about 60 percent of his revenue during the pandemic.

Gonzalez Salcido said he'll donate some of the remaining jackpot winnings to a worthy cause and then save whatever is left.