El Paso police detective is department’s 1st Covid-19 death

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Police Department detective died from Covid-19 on Monday morning, making him EPPD's first casualty of the coronavirus.

Police officials announced the death of 67-year-old Det. Camerino Samaniego in a brief statement to the media. In a separate post to social media, city council member and retired police officer Henry Rivera confirmed that Samaniego had died from Covid.

Samaniego served for over 20 years on the police force and had been assigned to the department's internal affairs section.

Rivera said Santiago's death "due to this horrible virus" came shortly after the detective had announced his plans to retire to spend more time with his family.

"Detective Santiago was my neighbor, friend and former colleague and I am heart broken by his passing. I join my brothers and sisters in blue in mourning this enormous loss to our community," Rivera said.