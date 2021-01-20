Thousands without power in far east El Paso due to issue with transmission line

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is working to restore power after an issue with a transmission line left thousands without electricity in parts of the far east side early Wednesday morning.

The utility did not say at what time they hope to restore power.

The utility's outage map showed more than 11,000 customers were affected in the Montana Vista area. There are also scattered outages in east El Paso near Hawkins and Montwood.