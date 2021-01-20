Skip to Content
El Paso
By
New
Published 4:21 am

Thousands without power in far east El Paso due to issue with transmission line

ep electric map
El Paso Electric
A screenshot of El Paso Electric's Outage map taken on Jan. 20 shows thousands without power

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is working to restore power after an issue with a transmission line left thousands without electricity in parts of the far east side early Wednesday morning.

The utility did not say at what time they hope to restore power.

The utility's outage map showed more than 11,000 customers were affected in the Montana Vista area. There are also scattered outages in east El Paso near Hawkins and Montwood.

Top Stories / Weather

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content