El Paso
Project Amistad has $4M to help El Pasoans hurt by pandemic pay past due utility bills

EL PASO, Texas – Project Amistad has received a $4 million grant from the city of El Paso to help residents hurt by the pandemic pay their utility bills.

Starting Monday, Amistad will resume taking applications for its AmistadCARES utility program.

Amistad can provide up to 12 months of help to cover past due water, gas and electric bills. The program is set to run out on Sept. 30, 2021.

You must be a resident of the city of El Paso to qualify and have verifiable accounts with utility companies.

You cannot be receiving utility help from other sources.

To learn more about the program, visit projectamistad.org/amistadcares.

David Burge

