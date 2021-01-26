Police advise ‘give yourself plenty of time’ for El Paso winter driving

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso Police report an uptick in accidents and crashes during wet weather, and they say speed is typically a factor.

A spokesman for EPPD urged drivers to reduce speeds by at least 10 mph during rain or snow. Sgt. Robert Gomez said drivers should also increase following distance on the road. He said rear end collisions on the highway are some of the most common during wet weather.

Drivers are also encouraged to avoid areas that may be prone to flooding, as puddles on roadways may not look as deep as they actually are.

When dealing with ice on the road, drivers are encouraged to avoid slamming their brakes and oversteering.

If you start hydroplaning in wet weather, the Texas Department of Insurance said drivers should stay calm, slowly ease of the pedal and steer gently into the direction of the skid. Once tires have reconnected with the road, drivers can break gently as needed.

“It rarely rains in El Paso, so when we do have rain, it does produce some challenges because people are not used to driving in the rain,” Sgt. Gomez said. “Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Give yourself distance and if you don't have to go, don't go.”

Sgt. Gomez said many crashes can be avoided.

“It’s something that you don't have to fear, but it is something that's definitely possible. You have to do your utmost to make sure that it doesn't happen to you,” Sgt. Gomez said. “Drive defensively and cautiously so you can get to your destination.”