Park rangers find possible explosive along Lazy Cow Trail in Franklin Mountains

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A portion of the Lazy Cow Trail in the Franklin Mountains was cordoned off Thursday afternoon as an El Paso police bomb squad examined a possible explosive.

Authorities said park rangers made the discovery of the device around noon. along the trail in the area of 4404 Loma Suave in northeast El Paso near Chuck Heinrich Park.

The Lazy Cow Trail is a several mile scenic back trail, located on the edge of developed land, that features wild flowers and is popular year-round with both hikers and dog walkers.