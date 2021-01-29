Growing homeless camp near downtown El Paso draws ire of businesses

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A growing homeless camp near downtown El Paso is raising concerns for businesses in the area.

In between Octavia and Noble streets, the camp started to form 11 months ago.

The staff at El Paso Inc., whose headquarters can be found nearby at Noble and Texas, have watched the camp grow from the beginning.

"It's a bit of a problem, frankly it's a mess. There is trash all over the place. Sometimes it gets tossed into our yard. We find needles," said Tom Fenton, the president of El Paso Inc.

Fenton understands those who are feeding the homeless who populate the camp, but he believes that kindness is encouraging them to stay.

James Martinez, an employee at Sacred Heart who feeds the homeless at the camp, disgrees.

"I don't see it as enabling, I see it as just helping the people that need help," he said.

Fenton has reached out to the police department to see if they can disperse the camp, but so far nothing has happened.