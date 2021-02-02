El Paso Water to begin disconnecting delinquent accounts, but pledges to work with those who owe

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Water will resume its normal billing and collection processes in February, while also continuing to offer payment plans for people who have fallen behind during the pandemic.

Customers with overdue balances are encouraged to contact the water utility immediately to arrange payments to avoid having your service disconnected.

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced Texas to shut down in March 2020, El Paso Water had already voluntarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment.

Now almost a year later, an estimated 20,000 customers are more than 60 days behind on their water bills.

With the help of CARES Act funding and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, El Paso Water has been able to help more than 2,400 customers with emergency payment assistance for overdue water bills.

Since November, the water utility has been reaching out to commercial and residential customers with large overdue balance. The utility has encouraged them to make payments and apply for payment assistance programs.

With the return to normal bill collection processes, El Paso Water will be reaching out to more customers in the coming weeks by phone, mail or door hanger.

To make payment arrangements or find out about assistance programs, you can call (915) 594-5500.