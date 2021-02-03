Albertsons raising funds to help animal shelters in the Borderland

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Throughout the month of February, El Paso and Las Cruces Albertsons grocery stores will be raising funds to help several non-profit pet shelters in the community. One of those shelters is the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

"When Albertsons called and asked if we wanted to participate we couldn't of jumped on that any faster," said Loretta Hyde, kennel manager for the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

Despite the pandemic, the shelter kept their doors open to make sure shelter pets had the care they needed.

"Rescue never stops. I don't care when the pandemic is, we're just trying to make it safe for the community to come in and feel safe," said Hyde.

But even though they kept their doors open to the public, the shelter still felt the impact of the pandemic.

"Because of Covid a lot of the shelters have not been getting adoptions or donations," said Hyde, "Our donations have been down quite a bit even though we're still doing adoptions."

The partnership between Albertsons and the shelter will help the shelter get all the supplies they need and it will help save the lives of many shelter pets.

"Just to know that Albertsons wants to step up and show the community that they're working with us and to help that's amazing. We're so grateful we're so blessed," said Hyde.

Albertson's customers will have the option to donate to local shelters at the pin pad before they checkout. Donations will not only benefit the Animal Rescue League, but other local pet shelters as well.

"We get to choose the other rescues that will benefit also," said Hyde, "I have other rescues that I know can use the support as much as we do."

Hyde is thankful for this partnership and hopes that the money donated will make a difference to those shelters in need.

"We're so excited to be able to share that with other rescues and shelters," said Hyde.