El Pasoans flock to Ascarate Golf Course after being closed for months

El Paso

El Paso, Texas - El Paso County Commissioners Court gave the green light for Ascarate Golf Course to re-open this weekend. The reason for the closure, a spike in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego noted that other golf courses in the area are open and said that the county-run course “provides a positive outlet” for people who want to get outdoors.

Greg Smith, a golf pro for Ascarate said this was very much needed for the community. "A lot of people that's part of their Saturday routine you know. Come out to the golf course. Have a few beers with their buddies and play golf," he told ABC-7.

Smith also added that even with the two and half month closure in 2020. The golf course exceeded revenue sales.

He noted, "Golf has increase by 30% So a lot of people are looking to get out, because this is one of the only things you can do during this pandemic."

When returning to Ascarate, Covid safe protocols are in place. Only one person per cart, t-times will be staggered, only four per group, six feet apart, and golf carts will be cleaned after every use.

You can find a full list of the green fees for the course by clicking here.