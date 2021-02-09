El Paso celebrates pizza, a dish some like even better than their significant other

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Pasoans took time to celebrate Feb. 9, which is National Pizza Day.

And whether you prefer dining in, carry-out or delivery, there are plenty of ways to enjoy your pizza.

According to NationalToday.com, 57 percent of Americans love pizza and 30 percent say they eat pizza once a week.

Some are so crazy about pizza that they actually would prefer a good pizza pie to having a significant other.

According to the same website, 3 percent of Americans would rather eat pizza than have a boyfriend or girlfriend. The response among females was slightly higher with 4 percent saying they would rather eat pizza than have a boyfriend.

To celebrate National Pizza Day, an ABC-7 photojournalist took an inside look at a Borderland pizzeria, Sun City Slice, to see how they make their pies. Take a look in the video player at the top of this article.