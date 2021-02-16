El Paso County seeks to decrease homelessness

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners discussed homelessness in the area for nearly three hours at their meeting Tuesday, ultimately deciding to meet with county officials, city partners and the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless again.

The special meeting, requested by Commissioner Carl Robinson to address the issue, came after he said he was noticing more encampments in his district.

The coalition, which just completed it's "Point in Time" survey in late January, said El Paso has a "good story" to tell when it comes to homelessness compared to other cities. The estimated count for 2021 is over 700 using last year's un-sheltered count and this year's shelter count from the survey.

(Chart: Courtesy of the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless)

(Graphic: Courtesy of the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless)

The county's community services department also made a presentation to Commissioners Court showing what the county has done over the last several years, including using $2 million in federal CARES Act funding to purchase an additional building for a shelter.

"There's a consensus to continue to work with our partners at the City and the Coalition to bring forth options and recommended strategies that the Court may consider," said Irene Valenzuela, executive director of Community Services Department.

“The objective is to solve our homeless problems in the community,” Commissioner Robinson said.

You can watch the entire meeting in the video player below.