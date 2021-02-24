El Paso natives lose everything in huge San Antonio apartment blaze

El Paso

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A pair of El Paso natives are still trying to piece together their lives after losing everything in a massive apartment complex fire in San Antonio last week.

Melissa Webb and her daughter, Felicia, had just left their apartment at the Cortland View at TPC less than an hour before the fire broke out.

They received an alert about the fire that they first thought was a scam, but they quickly realized it wasn't. The apartment complex did not have running water during the Texas freeze that crippled much of the state.

Firefighters had to bring water to the scene as hydrants and the sprinkler system were not functional, allowing the fire to rage on and destroy everything.

Webb, a graduate of Canutillo High School and native El Pasoan, says she originally moved to San Antonio from El Paso in 2015 for her job, but she and her daughter had just moved into that apartment complex in November.

Melissa and Felicia are now living at a friend's home as they await the processing of their insurance claim. Felicia's car was in the apartment complex's parking garage and is still in the investigation scene, so they do not know if it is salvageable.