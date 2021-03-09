El Paso surpasses 2,200 confirmed coronavirus deaths

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 17 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,204, with 230 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 4,789 to 4,591.

Hospitalizations increased by two to 252. There are 102 patients listed in the intensive care unit, that's one fewer than Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 125,830 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 118,755 reported recoveries.

