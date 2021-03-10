‘A lot of people are frustrated with the masks’: Local gym owner adjusts after statewide mask mandate is lifted

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Texas businesses are now officially allowed to open to full capacity and the statewide mask mandate has been lifted. The changes come after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent order allowing these statewide mandates to be lifted March 10. Local businesses are now having to reevaluate their COVID policies.

A local gym on the Eastside is now making masks optional for members after months of requiring them. Wolves Den Gym will still require masks for staff and trainers. Marketing manager Paul Sandoval says many members have reacted positively to the changes.

“The fitness community around the world has been affected tremendously by the mask mandate because people have a hard time breathing with the mask on,” he said. “We have a lot of positive feedback. A lot of people are frustrated with the masks. Some people want to keep wearing it and that's why they'll have the option.”

Employees will also be required to take a monthly COVID test. Everyone will be required to have their temperatures checked as they enter the door.

“If you're not comfortable, we welcome you to come see how we're taking action how we are sanitizing, how we are taking care of your health and safety as much as possible,” he said. “That’s our first priority. That’s our goal, to make you feel comfortable. If you don't feel comfortable, tell us why, we'd love to hear that.”

The CDC recently released new guidelines suggesting everyone inside a gym wear a face covering. Sandoval said Wolves Den considered these guidelines, but ultimately based their decision on the governor’s order.