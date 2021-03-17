El Paso water parks will open this year and are now hiring

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso water parks are gearing up for a summer splash.

Destination El Paso has opened the hiring for hundreds of positions - some part time, including lifeguards for those ages 16 and older, park managers and assistant managers, along with supervisors.

Although it is taking applications online, Destination El Paso does not yet have an opening date for the city's four water parks, which each has its own theme.

El Paso's water parks were not open last year due to the pandemic.

