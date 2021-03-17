Repairs to El Paso’s ‘Star on the Mountain’ will take a few days after wind outage

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's iconic 'Star on the Mountain' has experienced an outage following Tuesday's strong winds, officials with the El Paso Chamber said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the high winds yesterday caused some damage to the Star. The Star will be out for the next few days as we undertake repairs," the Chamber said in a statement posted to social media.

The winds were so strong on the Franklin Mountains, that some of the light bulbs making up the shape of the Star were blown out -- making the Star incomplete.

The El Paso Chamber of Commerce is the caretaker of the 'Star on the Mountain', which has served as a beacon of light and hope in El Paso for 80 years.