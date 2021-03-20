One year of virtual mass in El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - In a year of tragedy, tens of thousands of devout El Paso Catholics kept their faith this past year by watching Mass on television and online.

"We hope that we bring joy to people's lives, right where they live," said Bishop Mark Seitz. "It's been a real, real blessing."

One year ago this weekend, KVIA partnered with the Diocese of El Paso to broadcast Mass on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

"When we heard the numbers of people tuning in on Sundays on KVIA, we were absolutely floored," said a spokesman for the Diocese. "I believe our jaws dropped when we heard there were 21,000 people."

As always, tune in at 11 a.m. to watch Sunday's Mass.