El Paso
Strong gusts and winds tear roof off central El Paso business

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire crews responded to 3903 Tompkins Rd. in Central El Paso after strong gusts and wind tore the roof off one local business.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department said crews were chopping at the roof so it could be removed from the street. No injuries were reported.

ABC-7's stormtrack weather team has tracked gusts over 50 miles an hour in parts of the Borderland. The strongest winds appear to be in the east side of town.

A first alert remains in effect as winds are expected to last until late Monday night.

  1. Lived on the Snake River plain in SE Idaho for 30 years. We would get similar winds all the time up there, 50, 60, up to 75mph on occasion. Saw trees come down, but never a home or business roof. El Paso County must have a pretty shoddy building code!

