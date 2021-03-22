Strong gusts and winds tear roof off central El Paso business

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire crews responded to 3903 Tompkins Rd. in Central El Paso after strong gusts and wind tore the roof off one local business.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department said crews were chopping at the roof so it could be removed from the street. No injuries were reported.

ABC-7's stormtrack weather team has tracked gusts over 50 miles an hour in parts of the Borderland. The strongest winds appear to be in the east side of town.

A first alert remains in effect as winds are expected to last until late Monday night.