El Paso

A train struck a car in Socorro Tuesday evening.

It happened on Bauman Road near Middle Drain Road.

Officials said one person in the car was injured and taken to the hospital.

The city of Socorro reported the crash just after 7 p.m.

The crossing at Bauman Road was closed.

Officials said drivers should take Alameda/Loop 375 or Socorro/Loop375 frontage roads, and Horizon Blvd. to avoid the closure.