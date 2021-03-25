70% of El Pasoans 65 and older have at least 1 dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, city officials said

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials told reporters Thursday that an estimated 70% of residents who are 65 years of age and older have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine within the county.

The announcement comes as the city prepares to open eligibility of the vaccine to all adults 16 years of age and older. Earlier this week, the Texas Department of Health Services said it would expand eligibility to all adults regardless of their health status beginning March 29.

The state is still asking providers to prioritize vaccine appointments for residents who are 80 years of age and older.

The city said all El Paso adults can now register online and there is no need to wait until Monday. Once you register residents will be getting called on a first come, first serve basis.

Anyone who is waiting for their second shot is being asked to call (915) 212-6843 if you have not been contacted yet by the city.