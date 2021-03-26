Alamo Drafthouse opens second location in Far East El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Residents who live in the Far East of El Paso will soon have even more to do. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is completing construction on its new facility off of Pellicano.

Opening day will be March 31st and the first 5,000 customers will receive a scratch off that could win them free nachos, movie tickets or popcorn for a year.

This Alamo Drafthouse will offer 45 beers that they have on tap plus a large kitchen for your dining needs.

There are 10 screens in the facility one of which they call the "Big Show" which displays movies on a 70 foot screen.

Marina Monsisvais with Barracuda PR who represents Alamo Drafthouse said, "If there is one thing to be learned from movies, it's to never count out the underdog. Just like the rest of the world, the theatre industry was shaken to its core by the last 12 months. Well guess what? Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in East El Paso is still coming, sooner than you might think."