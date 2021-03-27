Two El Paso brothers sworn into U.S. Coast Guard, first time in years

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Two El Paso brothers were sworn into the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday. It was a unique celebration for the Borderland as the military branch has not sworn in anyone in El Paso for years.

Aaron and Adam Hernandez called it an honor to be sworn in front of their family and friends at San Jacinto Plaza, a special ceremony for them and the Coast Guard itself.

A lieutenant was flown in from Washington D.C. to swear them in. The U.S. Coast Guard closed their recruitment office here in El Paso nearly 10 years ago.

The brothers said they've always thought about serving in the military and the Coast Guard suited what they were looking for.

"It's a blessing all the supporters around us," said Adam Hernandez. "It's amazing. I'm happy to see everybody here supporting us. It makes us feel loved."