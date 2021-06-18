More than 51,000 seniors & disabled El Pasoans could get a property tax break

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso's property tax exemption for disabled residents and those over 65 years old could go up, providing the group some tax relief under a proposal that City Council is set to discuss next Tuesday.

The exemption could go from $40,000 to $42,500 starting Jan.1; it would not affect property tax bills due this year.

If approved, this would be the third time the exemption is increased. In 2006, the city offered an exemption of $30,000. In 2015, the exemption was increased to $40,000.

This could represent a collective savings of $18.5 million for those who qualify and register for the benefit, but that would be revenue the city is forfeiting.

According to a presentation on the city's website, about 51,500 residents could benefit from the proposal.