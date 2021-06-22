Skip to Content
El Paso
El Paso City Council moves to temporarily halt electric rate hike

An El Paso Electric power plant facility.
EL PASO, Texas -- If you're an El Pasoan concerned about a proposed El Paso Electric rate increase, you can breathe a temporary sigh of relief.

El Paso City Council members on Tuesday afternoon voted unanimously to suspend the date when any proposed rate increase can take effect.

That suspension will run until October.

Had council not acted, a rate increase could have gone into effect anytime after July 6.

The suspension gives the city time to review any proposed rate changes.

It also gives the city tiome to prepare for a public hearing which would determine if the rate increase is fair.

However, the utility company has indicated it will go before the Texas Public Utility Commission to appeal the city's action.

