Fireworks ‘back with a bang’ at El Paso County’s Ascarate Park on July 4th
EL PASO, Texas -- It's another sign of returning to normal, with in-person fireworks.
El Paso County will host a Fourth of July celebration, with officials proclaiming that "Ascarate Park fireworks back with a bang!"
Here are the event details:
- Ascarate Park on Sunday, July 4.
- Activities including food trucks and swimming begin at 3 p.m.
- 2,000 cars will be allowed.
- Parking will be $5 per car.
- No charge for those who walk in.
- Fireworks display starts at 9:20 p.m. on west side of the lake.
Officials said sheriff's deputies will be on-site to help make it a safe event, and alcohol and tobacco are prohibited at the park.
More information on the park's activities and fireworks can be found online at epcountyparks.com/july4-2021.
Comments