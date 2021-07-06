El Paso Zoo erects taller fence around spider monkeys after woman jumped over it

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Zoo on Tuesday installed a taller fence around the spider monkey exhibit.

The move came after a woman climbed the fence back in May and got into the exhibit, reportedly feeding the monkeys with Cheetos.

The fence used to be 3 feet and is now roughly six feet; the cost of the project was nearly $3,000.

Zoo officials said it will provide an extra level of security without blocking guests from viewing the spider monkeys.

The woman arrested and accused of getting into the spider monkey exhibit, 26-year-old Luz Elizabeth Rae, was charged with criminal trespass, but she is currently out jail after paying her bond.