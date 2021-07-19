Skip to Content
West El Paso woman mauled to death by pit bulls in family home

EL PASO, Texas — A pair of pit bulls attacked a woman and mauled her to death inside her family's west El Paso home, police said Monday, but what prompted the killing remained under investigation.

The death was discovered around 6 p.m. Sunday at 7240 Royal Arms.

"A woman having just arrived home discovered the body of her mother being mauled by the family dogs," police wrote in an incident report released Monday. "The investigation is ongoing but all indications are that the two pit bull dogs
killed the woman."

Detectives investigating the death said the dogs didn't show any signs of neglect, they appeared to have been well cared for and had plenty of food and water.

The identity of the woman mauled to death was not immediately released by authorities.

  2. People just won’t learn. Pits do not need a reason to attack and kill a person. That’s what they were bred to do. Time to destroy these animals. Poor lady. RIP.

