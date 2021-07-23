Looking for a job? More than 100 companies taking part in City of El Paso, Workforce Solutions job fair

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hosting a large, in-person job fair Friday morning.

More than 100 employers will be looking to hire.

The event is from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Western Technical College Campus. That's located at 9624 Plaza Cir, in the lower valley.

The employers are:

ABM

ADP

Alderette Farmers Insurance

Alegre Home Health Care

Alorica

American Directions

Aramark Food Corrections

Balance Staffing

Bienvivir Senior Health Services

Caprock Home Health Services Inc

City of El Paso Human Resources

Coastal Deli (Jasons Deli)

Copeland Insurance

Cor-Tech LLC

Datamark

Destination El Paso

DISH Manufacturing Center

DmDickason

Eaton Corporation

El Paso Fire Department

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

El Paso Police Department

El Paso Water

Emergence Health Network

Environmental Services

Excel Garment Manufacturing

Famous Daves

Fly El Paso

Fort Bliss Army Welfare

GC Services

GCC

Health Department

HG Arias & Associates LP

HHSC

Howl Transportation

IBEW Local 583

IDA Technology

Instaff

Integrated Human Capital

ITSQuest

J.A.R. Concrete /Paso Del Norte Materials, LLC / Jose Rosales, LLC

Jobe Materials

Justin Brands Inc

Kech Co.

Lube X-press

Mesilla Valley Transportation

Mi Pueblo Adult Daycare

Muñoz Trucking

MV Transportation

NM Family Services

Oasis Tires

Otero County Prison Facility

Partners Personnel

Peter Piper Pizza

Planning & Expections

Project Amistad

Prologistix

Red Door Home Furnishings

Rio Valley Biofuels

San Antonio In Home Health

Schneider Electric

Securitas

Sky Transportation

Solrac

Southwest Freightlines

Spectrum/Charter Communications

Street & Maintenace

Sun Metro

Taco Cabana

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Veterans Commission

Texas Veterans Leadership Program

Texas Workforce Commission

The Job Connection

TLC Associates

Super Walmart

Neighborhood Walmart

TruTEMPS Staffing Group

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Unifirst

United Valley Pet Food

University Medical Center

West Texas Chop House

Whataburger

YISD

YWCA

To register, click here.