Looking for a job? More than 100 companies taking part in City of El Paso, Workforce Solutions job fair
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hosting a large, in-person job fair Friday morning.
More than 100 employers will be looking to hire.
The event is from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Western Technical College Campus. That's located at 9624 Plaza Cir, in the lower valley.
The employers are:
ABM
ADP
Alderette Farmers Insurance
Alegre Home Health Care
Alorica
American Directions
Aramark Food Corrections
Balance Staffing
Bienvivir Senior Health Services
Caprock Home Health Services Inc
City of El Paso Human Resources
Coastal Deli (Jasons Deli)
Copeland Insurance
Cor-Tech LLC
Datamark
Destination El Paso
DISH Manufacturing Center
DmDickason
Eaton Corporation
El Paso Fire Department
El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
El Paso Police Department
El Paso Water
Emergence Health Network
Environmental Services
Excel Garment Manufacturing
Famous Daves
Fly El Paso
Fort Bliss Army Welfare
GC Services
GCC
Health Department
HG Arias & Associates LP
HHSC
Howl Transportation
IBEW Local 583
IDA Technology
Instaff
Integrated Human Capital
ITSQuest
J.A.R. Concrete /Paso Del Norte Materials, LLC / Jose Rosales, LLC
Jobe Materials
Justin Brands Inc
Kech Co.
Lube X-press
Mesilla Valley Transportation
Mi Pueblo Adult Daycare
Muñoz Trucking
MV Transportation
NM Family Services
Oasis Tires
Otero County Prison Facility
Partners Personnel
Peter Piper Pizza
Planning & Expections
Project Amistad
Prologistix
Red Door Home Furnishings
Rio Valley Biofuels
San Antonio In Home Health
Schneider Electric
Securitas
Sky Transportation
Solrac
Southwest Freightlines
Spectrum/Charter Communications
Street & Maintenace
Sun Metro
Taco Cabana
Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Texas Veterans Commission
Texas Veterans Leadership Program
Texas Workforce Commission
The Job Connection
TLC Associates
Super Walmart
Neighborhood Walmart
TruTEMPS Staffing Group
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Unifirst
United Valley Pet Food
University Medical Center
West Texas Chop House
Whataburger
YISD
YWCA
To register, click here.
