Watch LIVE: Ponder Park memorial service remembering Aug. 3

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Border Network for Human Rights was set to lead a memorial service for the El Paso community in remembrance of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that killed 23 people and injured 23 others.

The memorial event at Ponder Park will open with a procession of crosses followed by an invocation led by El Paso's Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz and Pastor Michael Grady.

It will also include special remarks by El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar as well as a release of balloons honoring victims.