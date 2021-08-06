Watch LIVE: El Paso Catholic diocese ordains 17 deacons
EL PASO, Texas -- Bishop Mark Seitz is ordaining 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of El Paso at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mark Catholic Church.
Along with ordination to the permanent diaconate, all 17 ae also receiving a Masters in Ministry studies from either St. Mary’s Seminary, or St. Thomas Seminary, both located in Houston.
“These men have been working hard during the last 5 years to get to reach the summit of their formation through ordination,” Deacon Jesus Cardenas, Director of the Permanent Diaconate said. “It's an exciting time for them and their families and we look forward to having them as ministers in our diocese."
The Permanent Deacon Odrinands and their assignments are as follows:
Daniel Bejarano - St. Rapahel Parish
Luis Alberto Buena – St. Mark Parish
Julio Cesar Diaz – San Judas Tadeo Parish
Ruben Jasso Gomez – St. Thomas Apostle Parish (Monahans, TX)
Dagoberto Gonzalez – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish
Jose Marcos Gonzalez – San Antonio de Padua Parish
Wade Stevens Horsch – Our Lady of Assumption Parish
Oscar Marruffo Machuca – Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish (Pecos, TX)
Arturo Rolando Medina – Cristo Rey Parish
Victor Adolfo Rubio – Queen of Peace Parish
Andres Ruvalcaba – St. Patrick’s Cathedral Parish
Lucio Alfonso Sandoval – St. Francis of Assisi Parish
Luis Angel Santos – St. Matthew Parish
Alfredo Lorenzo Solano – St. Raphael Parish
Karl Andrew Twichell – St. Luke Parish
Carlos Omar Viesca – St. Luke Parish
Rudy Ochoa Villegas – Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish (Pecos, TX)
