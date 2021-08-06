Watch LIVE: El Paso Catholic diocese ordains 17 deacons

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Bishop Mark Seitz is ordaining 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of El Paso at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mark Catholic Church.



Along with ordination to the permanent diaconate, all 17 ae also receiving a Masters in Ministry studies from either St. Mary’s Seminary, or St. Thomas Seminary, both located in Houston.

“These men have been working hard during the last 5 years to get to reach the summit of their formation through ordination,” Deacon Jesus Cardenas, Director of the Permanent Diaconate said. “It's an exciting time for them and their families and we look forward to having them as ministers in our diocese."

The Permanent Deacon Odrinands and their assignments are as follows:

Daniel Bejarano - St. Rapahel Parish

Luis Alberto Buena – St. Mark Parish

Julio Cesar Diaz – San Judas Tadeo Parish

Ruben Jasso Gomez – St. Thomas Apostle Parish (Monahans, TX)

Dagoberto Gonzalez – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish

Jose Marcos Gonzalez – San Antonio de Padua Parish

Wade Stevens Horsch – Our Lady of Assumption Parish

Oscar Marruffo Machuca – Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish (Pecos, TX)

Arturo Rolando Medina – Cristo Rey Parish

Victor Adolfo Rubio – Queen of Peace Parish

Andres Ruvalcaba – St. Patrick’s Cathedral Parish

Lucio Alfonso Sandoval – St. Francis of Assisi Parish

Luis Angel Santos – St. Matthew Parish

Alfredo Lorenzo Solano – St. Raphael Parish

Karl Andrew Twichell – St. Luke Parish

Carlos Omar Viesca – St. Luke Parish

Rudy Ochoa Villegas – Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish (Pecos, TX)