WATCH: City of El Paso briefing on mask rule, court order vs. Abbott

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health and the City Attorney's Office held a media briefing Wednesday afternoon on the local face mask mandate as well as a court-issued restraining order that blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition of the El Paso order.

El Paso Public Health Authority Hector Ocaranza implemented a mask requirement for indoor establishments, including schools, that took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

During an emergency El Paso City Council meeting earlier this week, council members approved a city legal challenge to Abbott’s executive order that banned local governments from imposing mask rules.

Late Tuesday night, a judge agreed with the city's position, ruling that Ocaranza has the authority to protect the El Paso community despite Abbott’s fight against local restrictions.

In issuing a temporary restraining order against the governor, the judge also found that Abbott had "exceeded his authority."