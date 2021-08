El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man has claimed the top prize with a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Demetrio Ponce won $450,000.

However, he chose the cash value option to get all the money at once.

He had the option of getting a $500 a week payout for 20 years.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-11 store at 6390 Alameda Avenue.