Rescuers call off search for man seen in Rio Grande near Ysleta Port of Entry

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Rescuers called off the search Thursday afternoon for a man spotted by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the river near Loop 375 and Padres.

Rescue teams had assembled east of the Ysleta Port of Entry, between the Riverside Canal and the Rio Grande. But after looking unsuccessfully for over an hour, they called off the search.

The report of a man in the water drew a multi-agency response which included personnel from the Border Patrol as well as the El Paso police and fire departments.