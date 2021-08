El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at a Denny's restaurant early Tuesday morning.

It happened the store located on the 6100 block of Gateway East Blvd. just before 7 a.m.

The department tweeted that all customers and employees were safely evacuated. Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.