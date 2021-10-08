5 things in the Borderland to do this weekend

El Paso

THINGS TO DO!



1. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

Oct. 9th & 10th at Noon, 3:30 PM and 7:30PM

El Paso County Coliseum

Believing is just the beginning at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family's history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom and the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe! See Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.

2. George Lopez

Oct. 9th 7PM

Abraham Chavez Theatre

George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour. He was born to a Mexican-American family and grew up in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles, California. He became a popular stand-up comedian, especially among the Latino community for his satirizing of Mexican-American life and culture in the United States. Much of his humor was drawn from the financial poverty of his upbringing and of the Latino community in general. He has released four albums of recorded stand-up comedy shows, including Right Now Right Now and Team Leader, which was nominated for a 2004 Grammy for Best Comedy Album. He appeared in The Latin Kings of Comedy, where he was special guest along with other top Latino stand-up comedians. Alien Nation in 1996 was his first album released of his stand-up comedy shows. His current stand-up comedy DVD is Why You Crying?. He recently released "El Mas Chingon" in September of 2006.

3. Sun City Frightfest

Oct. 9th 10AM

Raves Club

6816 Commerce Ave.

Here is your chance El Paso to attend a family-friendly monster-filled fall fest with entertainment, all ages costume contests, a Queen of the Monsters Beauty Pageant, Main event Luchador matches, a Monster Market, Monster-Con Artist booths with much more to announce as the FrightFest draws. General Admission $5, All Day Pass $15.

4. Monster Jam

Oct. 9th 7PM & Oct. 10th 3PM

Sun Bowl Stadium

Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger® and Monster Energy®, push all limits in Freestyle, Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. This is full-throttle family fun. This. Is. Monster Jam.

5. No Time To Die

Various Theatres - Now showing in El Paso: James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology.