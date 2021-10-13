El Paso’s senior centers set to fully reopen starting Nov. 1

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Beginning Nov. 1, City of El Paso Senior Centers will be staying open longer.

Currently, the centers are only open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Starting next month, the ten centers will be open from 9 am to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday offering full programming.

The city credits high vaccination rates and increased staff for the ability to be able to do the extension.

“Being able to reopen our senior centers is an essential goal because the centers provide an avenue for physical health and mental wellness for our senior population,” said the city's Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

The following is a list of reactivating senior centers in the city:

· Eastside Senior Center, 3200 Fierro Dr.

· Pavo Real Senior Center, 9311 Alameda Ave.

· Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave.

· Happiness Senior Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

· Hilos de Plata Senior Center, 4451 Delta Dr.

· Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

· Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

· San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.

· South El Paso Senior Center, 600 S. Ochoa St.

· Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.

More information on El Paso's senior centers can be found online by clicking here.